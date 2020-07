Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3675 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. MOST DESIRED LINE IN THE BLDG. WOW! OCEAN AND GOLF VIEW. FULL 2 BERROOMS 2 BATHS, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN LOCATED ACROSS FROM THE TURNBERRY PGA GOLF CPURSE. COVERED PARKING, RENOVATED BLDG WITH OPENED GLASS BALCONY, NEW ENTRANCE DOOR, RENOVATED HALLWAYS. 24 HR C ONCIERGE, COURTESY BUS, WALKING TRAIL. 3.5 MILES TO BEACHES. CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, RESTAURANTS, 2 MAJOR AIRPORTS,S BEACH AND MORE... [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599622 ]