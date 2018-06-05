All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 6 2020

3610 Yacht Club Dr

3610 Yacht Club Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
lobby
sauna
tennis court
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina. Enjoy the serenity as there is zero road or traffic noise. White tile floors except for laminate wood in bedrooms. Washer/dryer inside unit. 2 pools, 2 jacuzzis, sauna, 2 tennis courts, multi-purpose room, new gym being built. 2 assigned and covered parking spaces plus ample free guest parking. Air-conditioned storage room. Air-conditioned bike room. Well-managed condo with 24-hour lobby concierge and security. Small dogs allowed. Short walk to marina, intracoastal, coffee shop, restaurants, market, post office. Affordable luxury! *** CALL OR TEXT LARRY TO SHOW **iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have any available units?
3610 Yacht Club Dr has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have?
Some of 3610 Yacht Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Yacht Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Yacht Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Yacht Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Yacht Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Yacht Club Dr does offer parking.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Yacht Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Yacht Club Dr has a pool.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 3610 Yacht Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Yacht Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Yacht Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Yacht Club Dr has units with air conditioning.
