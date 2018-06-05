3610 Yacht Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar concierge gym parking pool bike storage guest parking lobby sauna tennis court

Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina. Enjoy the serenity as there is zero road or traffic noise. White tile floors except for laminate wood in bedrooms. Washer/dryer inside unit. 2 pools, 2 jacuzzis, sauna, 2 tennis courts, multi-purpose room, new gym being built. 2 assigned and covered parking spaces plus ample free guest parking. Air-conditioned storage room. Air-conditioned bike room. Well-managed condo with 24-hour lobby concierge and security. Small dogs allowed. Short walk to marina, intracoastal, coffee shop, restaurants, market, post office. Affordable luxury! *** CALL OR TEXT LARRY TO SHOW **iP