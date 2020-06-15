All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:55 AM

3165 NE 184th St

3165 NE 184th St · No Longer Available
Location

3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL 33160

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
media room
tennis court
yoga
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated. Offers a split floor plan with open kitchen, new hardwood/bamboo flooring, two walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer in unit, dual sinks, and combination shower/tubs in both bathrooms. Easy access from guest parking, no stairs or elevator needed! Everything is supplied: cookware, utensils, linens, etc. Enjoy the finest amenities in this gated, waterfront community including: Two pools, hot tub, gym, Yoga/Pilates studio, movie theater, BBQ area, tennis courts, 24/7 security, covered parking and much more! A+ schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 NE 184th St have any available units?
3165 NE 184th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aventura, FL.
What amenities does 3165 NE 184th St have?
Some of 3165 NE 184th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3165 NE 184th St currently offering any rent specials?
3165 NE 184th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 NE 184th St pet-friendly?
No, 3165 NE 184th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3165 NE 184th St offer parking?
Yes, 3165 NE 184th St does offer parking.
Does 3165 NE 184th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3165 NE 184th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 NE 184th St have a pool?
Yes, 3165 NE 184th St has a pool.
Does 3165 NE 184th St have accessible units?
No, 3165 NE 184th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 NE 184th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3165 NE 184th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3165 NE 184th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3165 NE 184th St does not have units with air conditioning.
