3165 NE 184th St

SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated. Offers a split floor plan with open kitchen, new hardwood/bamboo flooring, two walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer in unit, dual sinks, and combination shower/tubs in both bathrooms. Easy access from guest parking, no stairs or elevator needed! Everything is supplied: cookware, utensils, linens, etc. Enjoy the finest amenities in this gated, waterfront community including: Two pools, hot tub, gym, Yoga/Pilates studio, movie theater, BBQ area, tennis courts, 24/7 security, covered parking and much more! A+ schools.