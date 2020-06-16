All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

3135 NE 184th St

3135 Northeast 184th Street · (786) 223-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2205 · Avail. now

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service. Unit has tile and wood flooring, bay windows, high ceiling and it's own laundry/storage room. Open Layout, very bright. Property will be freshly painted and new kitchen cabinets. Hurry this won't last. Pets ok with additional deposit/fee.
Community has a party room, state of the art fitness center, surrounded by the bay, gated, security patrol, tennis courts, BBQ area, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 NE 184th St have any available units?
3135 NE 184th St has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 NE 184th St have?
Some of 3135 NE 184th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 NE 184th St currently offering any rent specials?
3135 NE 184th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 NE 184th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 NE 184th St is pet friendly.
Does 3135 NE 184th St offer parking?
No, 3135 NE 184th St does not offer parking.
Does 3135 NE 184th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 NE 184th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 NE 184th St have a pool?
Yes, 3135 NE 184th St has a pool.
Does 3135 NE 184th St have accessible units?
No, 3135 NE 184th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 NE 184th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 NE 184th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 NE 184th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 NE 184th St does not have units with air conditioning.
