3135 NE 184th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill new construction tennis court

Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service. Unit has tile and wood flooring, bay windows, high ceiling and it's own laundry/storage room. Open Layout, very bright. Property will be freshly painted and new kitchen cabinets. Hurry this won't last. Pets ok with additional deposit/fee.

Community has a party room, state of the art fitness center, surrounded by the bay, gated, security patrol, tennis courts, BBQ area, and much more.