Aventura, FL
3030 NE 188th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3030 NE 188th St

3030 Northeast 188th Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Thunder Alley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water. Den can be easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. Just steps away from Aventura Shopping mall, dining and the best schools. TWO assigned parking spaces. Only 3 units with this floor plan in the building. Building is located on super quiet dead end street and right next to the park. Building offers Sun deck with large pool, barbecue grill, gym and connects to jogging/waking boardwalk along the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 NE 188th St have any available units?
3030 NE 188th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aventura, FL.
What amenities does 3030 NE 188th St have?
Some of 3030 NE 188th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 NE 188th St currently offering any rent specials?
3030 NE 188th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 NE 188th St pet-friendly?
No, 3030 NE 188th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3030 NE 188th St offer parking?
Yes, 3030 NE 188th St does offer parking.
Does 3030 NE 188th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 NE 188th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 NE 188th St have a pool?
Yes, 3030 NE 188th St has a pool.
Does 3030 NE 188th St have accessible units?
Yes, 3030 NE 188th St has accessible units.
Does 3030 NE 188th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 NE 188th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 NE 188th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 NE 188th St does not have units with air conditioning.
