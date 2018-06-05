3030 NE 188th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water. Den can be easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. Just steps away from Aventura Shopping mall, dining and the best schools. TWO assigned parking spaces. Only 3 units with this floor plan in the building. Building is located on super quiet dead end street and right next to the park. Building offers Sun deck with large pool, barbecue grill, gym and connects to jogging/waking boardwalk along the water.