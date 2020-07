Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets gym pool courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard gym pool

3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed. SPACIOUS CORNER UNIT AT BEAUTIFUL ALAQUA CONDO IN AVENTURA. 2 BEDS / 2 BATHS, FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, WHITE PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THOURGHOUT, CONTEMPORARY EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SS APPLIANCES, WALK IN CLOSETS AND LOTS OF STORAGE !! DOUBLE SINK AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATHROOM. GREAT AMMENITIES INCLUDE COURTYARD POOL, ACTIVITY ROOM AND FITNESS CENTER OVERLOOKING THE CANAL [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599629 ]