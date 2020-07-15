All apartments in Aventura
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

2930 POINT EAST DR

2930 Point East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL 33160

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Back on the market!!!
Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit. Live comfortably in your own oasis, relax and enjoy the bay view or take a swim in the pool. Here there are 5 pools in total! Condo rental includes WIFI, water, and cable. Point East Condo offers its senior residents an active lifestyle. Some of the amenities include: bowling, billiard room, gym and sauna, card room, reading room, ball room, etc. Enjoy the South Florida sunshine all year around surrounded by like minded friends. Please apply at least 30 days in advance for condo association approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have any available units?
2930 POINT EAST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aventura, FL.
What amenities does 2930 POINT EAST DR have?
Some of 2930 POINT EAST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 POINT EAST DR currently offering any rent specials?
2930 POINT EAST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 POINT EAST DR pet-friendly?
No, 2930 POINT EAST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR offer parking?
Yes, 2930 POINT EAST DR offers parking.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 POINT EAST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have a pool?
Yes, 2930 POINT EAST DR has a pool.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have accessible units?
No, 2930 POINT EAST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 POINT EAST DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 POINT EAST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 POINT EAST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
