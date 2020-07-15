2930 POINT EAST DR

Amenities

Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit. Live comfortably in your own oasis, relax and enjoy the bay view or take a swim in the pool. Here there are 5 pools in total! Condo rental includes WIFI, water, and cable. Point East Condo offers its senior residents an active lifestyle. Some of the amenities include: bowling, billiard room, gym and sauna, card room, reading room, ball room, etc. Enjoy the South Florida sunshine all year around surrounded by like minded friends. Please apply at least 30 days in advance for condo association approval.