21200 Point Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

It will not be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylishly contemporary residence. It's nestled against a spectacular coastal backdrop with a view of the ocean and coastline. A private elevator leads into the foyer and double doors lead into an elegant marble affair with breath taking water views. This residence is conformable, spacious and private. It encompasses a gourmet kitchen, an over-sized bathroom with glass-enclosed showers, two large balconies, a laundry room, floor-to-ceiling glass panels. Perfect for a family or a second home, its ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes and restaurants, shopping malls, and a selection of services including a European style fitness center and spa, ongoing classes, pools, tennis, events, and activities all year round.