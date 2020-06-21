All apartments in Aventura
21200 Point Pl
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:16 PM

21200 Point Pl

21200 Point Place · (786) 290-2779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21200 Point Place, Aventura, FL 33180
The Waterways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
It will not be easy to click out of holiday mode in this stylishly contemporary residence. It's nestled against a spectacular coastal backdrop with a view of the ocean and coastline. A private elevator leads into the foyer and double doors lead into an elegant marble affair with breath taking water views. This residence is conformable, spacious and private. It encompasses a gourmet kitchen, an over-sized bathroom with glass-enclosed showers, two large balconies, a laundry room, floor-to-ceiling glass panels. Perfect for a family or a second home, its ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, cafes and restaurants, shopping malls, and a selection of services including a European style fitness center and spa, ongoing classes, pools, tennis, events, and activities all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21200 Point Pl have any available units?
21200 Point Pl has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21200 Point Pl have?
Some of 21200 Point Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21200 Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21200 Point Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21200 Point Pl pet-friendly?
No, 21200 Point Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 21200 Point Pl offer parking?
No, 21200 Point Pl does not offer parking.
Does 21200 Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21200 Point Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21200 Point Pl have a pool?
Yes, 21200 Point Pl has a pool.
Does 21200 Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 21200 Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21200 Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21200 Point Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 21200 Point Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 21200 Point Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
