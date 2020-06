Amenities

some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful view overlooking the Turnberry Golf Course and Ocean views. Spacious 1/1 in the heart of Aventura across the street from Aventura Mall. Walk away from parks, gyms, Publix and more. You will have a perfect view for the 4th of July fireworks on the golf course. Cable and Internet included. Security 24/7 with FOB entrance. Pets not allowed. Unfurnished. 24 hour notice works best. Incredible owner that will not be absentiP