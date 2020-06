Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool valet service

Great views welcome you to this bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath furnished apartment located in the sought after Turnberry Tower. Renovated with new open kitchen which is great for entertaining. This apartment also has new bathrooms and built-in closets also a full service building with resort style amenities, part room, exercise room, card room and more. Valet only, 24 hr security, close to house of worship. This apartment is a pleasure to show!