Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

19195 Mystic Pointe Drive

19195 Mystic Pointe Drive · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19195 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
19195 Mystic Pointe Drive Apt #1208, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Mystic Pointe offers the most exquisite alternative luxury living in Aventura. Spanning over 30 acres of prestine waterfront real estate, the six towers that make up Mystic Pointe are sure to catch your eye. Mystic Pointe will captivate any savy investor or family looking to settle down in one of South Florida's most sought after residential areas. With plenty of real estate dimensions to choose from, Mystic offers one, two and three bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,000 square feet upwards of 2,300 square feet. Mystic Pointe is ensconced along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and offers ocean, city, and golf course views from virtually every residence in each elegant high-rise tower. And each tower boasts a swimming pool, sauna, and hot tub. Minutes from internationally acclaimed destinations such as the Fairmont Turnberry Resort and some of the country's most upscale retailers for jewelery, fashion, and home furnishings at the Aventura Mall, Mystic Pointe couldn't be more ideally located. Just a short drive to both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, Mystic Pointe is conveniently nestled in the heart of South Florida. Gorgeous corner unit with a stunning view at building 100 at Mystic Pointe Condo. Very bright split floor plan with marble floors and carpet. Stainless steel new appliances, comfortable balcony to enjoy view. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618394 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have any available units?
19195 Mystic Pointe Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have?
Some of 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19195 Mystic Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19195 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
