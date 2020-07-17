Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub sauna

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna

19195 Mystic Pointe Drive Apt #1208, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Mystic Pointe offers the most exquisite alternative luxury living in Aventura. Spanning over 30 acres of prestine waterfront real estate, the six towers that make up Mystic Pointe are sure to catch your eye. Mystic Pointe will captivate any savy investor or family looking to settle down in one of South Florida's most sought after residential areas. With plenty of real estate dimensions to choose from, Mystic offers one, two and three bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,000 square feet upwards of 2,300 square feet. Mystic Pointe is ensconced along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and offers ocean, city, and golf course views from virtually every residence in each elegant high-rise tower. And each tower boasts a swimming pool, sauna, and hot tub. Minutes from internationally acclaimed destinations such as the Fairmont Turnberry Resort and some of the country's most upscale retailers for jewelery, fashion, and home furnishings at the Aventura Mall, Mystic Pointe couldn't be more ideally located. Just a short drive to both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, Mystic Pointe is conveniently nestled in the heart of South Florida. Gorgeous corner unit with a stunning view at building 100 at Mystic Pointe Condo. Very bright split floor plan with marble floors and carpet. Stainless steel new appliances, comfortable balcony to enjoy view. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618394 ]