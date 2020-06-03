All apartments in Aventura
Find more places like 18011 Biscayne Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aventura, FL
/
18011 Biscayne Blvd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

18011 Biscayne Blvd

18011 Biscayne Blvd · (954) 650-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aventura
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901-1South · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo. The perfect Winter stay! Very tasteful and modern remodeling, this condo has 2 balconies for great and relaxing ocean, intracoastal and bay views! All condominium amenities have been updated and they are waiting for permits approvals to be opened. Aventura area is known for great restaurants, shopping and cultural activities. This condominium has a gym and his and hers saunas. You also have a beauty spa in the premises. Centered located with minutes driving time to Hollywood, Sunny Isle, Ball Harbor, Golden and Miami Beach. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy South Florida living at its BEST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
18011 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 18011 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18011 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18011 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18011 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18011 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 18011 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18011 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18011 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18011 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18011 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18011 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18011 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18011 Biscayne Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr
Aventura, FL 33180
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway
Aventura, FL 33180
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St
Aventura, FL 33180
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct
Aventura, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms
Aventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura Apartments with Balcony
Aventura Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity