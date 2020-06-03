18011 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo. The perfect Winter stay! Very tasteful and modern remodeling, this condo has 2 balconies for great and relaxing ocean, intracoastal and bay views! All condominium amenities have been updated and they are waiting for permits approvals to be opened. Aventura area is known for great restaurants, shopping and cultural activities. This condominium has a gym and his and hers saunas. You also have a beauty spa in the premises. Centered located with minutes driving time to Hollywood, Sunny Isle, Ball Harbor, Golden and Miami Beach. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy South Florida living at its BEST!