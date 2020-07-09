All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
757 Ashworth Overlook Dr.
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

757 Ashworth Overlook Dr.

757 Ashworth Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

757 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/548fdf903d ----
AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Overlook at Parkside in Apopka convenient to the 429, 441, shopping, dining, parks, lakes and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with a large living room, separate dining room, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, big master suite with volume ceilings, double sinks and walk-in closet, indoor utility room for the washer/dryer, outdoor patio, two car garage, and sparkling community pool. Sorry, no pets.

At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have any available units?
757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have?
Some of 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. offers parking.
Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. has a pool.
Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College