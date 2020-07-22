Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Apopka, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Apopka apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$920
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,012
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
59 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
37 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$992
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
136 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1025 sqft
Recently renovated and pet-friendly, this community is just minutes from downtown Orlando and Uptown Altamonte. Luxurious granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Coffee bar, gym, tennis court, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 20 at 03:55 PM
$
24 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1395 sqft
Six minutes from Crane Roost Park, these homes feature private entrances, walk-in closets and central air conditioning. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 14 at 03:19 PM
$
11 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
Results within 10 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
40 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,326
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
44 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN for in-person, self-guided, and virtual tours! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
80 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1125 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
30 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
32 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,319
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
31 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
202 Units Available
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1355 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sanctuary at CenterPointe in Altamonte Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Apopka, FL

People sure love writing about Apopka! It made Forbes Magazines list of friendliest towns in 2012, and was briefly mentioned in the Zora Neale Hurston book,Their Eyes Were Watching God. Budding writers, take note! Apopka could be your perfect muse.

Apopka is a medium sized town in central Florida. It offers the quieter setting of a small town but with enough amenities to keep those used to a fast paced life from getting bored. Even better, it is located just half an hour away from Orlando, one of the most entertaining cities in the entire state. You'll love exploring Florida's playground. Orlando can get to be a bit much after a while; living in Apopka gives you a chance to escape and have some quiet, grown-up time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Apopka? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Apopka, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Apopka apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Apopka apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

