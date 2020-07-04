All apartments in Altamonte Springs
904 Lake Destiny Rd Unit E
904 Lake Destiny Rd Unit E

904 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

904 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious second floor condo in Altamonte Springs. Unit has fresh paint, kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Community facilities include 3 pools, Club House with exercise room, tennis. Property also has several on site laundry facilities. Great location! minutes from I-4, local shopping and dining. Only 15 minutes from downtown Orlando.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

**Additional HOA app required

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

