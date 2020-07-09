All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19)
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19)

844 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

844 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) - 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) Available 07/03/20 2/1 Fully Tiled Condo on 1st Floor with screened in Lanai!! - This bright and open condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! The comfortable kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, all appliances and a walk in laundry room that doubles as your pantry. You have a separate dining area, living room and a screened lanai area for easy living!

This floorplan features two spacious bedrooms with closets and 1 large bathroom with access from the master and hallway.

Located in Crescent Place, this community offers a controlled access entry, resort type pool, fitness center, tot lot, car care center, tennis court, free wi-fi around the pool area and in the clubhouse, and lush landscaping throughout! WATER/SEWER/TRASH/BASIC CABLE/ BASIC INTERNET and Pest control are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location...

We are pet-friendly, before applying be sure to ask about pet policies and restrictions.
Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal, recent evictions, etc.
The application is done through the HOA, the fee is $50.00 per individual or $80.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old (this is a non-refundable fee paid online).
To apply, please visit tenantev.com, enter code 6022, please be sure to have a scanned copy of your driver's license and your marriage certificate ready for upload when prompted.
We also have our own application process with an application fee of $50 per person over 18 and have the same requirements as the HOA.

Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee(s)
386-801-3859.

(RLNE5793848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have any available units?
844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have?
Some of 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19)'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) currently offering any rent specials?
844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) is pet friendly.
Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) offer parking?
No, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) does not offer parking.
Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have a pool?
Yes, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) has a pool.
Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have accessible units?
No, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus