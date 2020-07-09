Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access tennis court

844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) - 844 Grand Regency Pointe #103 (19) Available 07/03/20 2/1 Fully Tiled Condo on 1st Floor with screened in Lanai!! - This bright and open condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! The comfortable kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, all appliances and a walk in laundry room that doubles as your pantry. You have a separate dining area, living room and a screened lanai area for easy living!



This floorplan features two spacious bedrooms with closets and 1 large bathroom with access from the master and hallway.



Located in Crescent Place, this community offers a controlled access entry, resort type pool, fitness center, tot lot, car care center, tennis court, free wi-fi around the pool area and in the clubhouse, and lush landscaping throughout! WATER/SEWER/TRASH/BASIC CABLE/ BASIC INTERNET and Pest control are all included and paid for by the HOA!! Great schools, great county, great location...



We are pet-friendly, before applying be sure to ask about pet policies and restrictions.

Credit requirements per the HOA is all leaseholders must have a credit score above 600 and no criminal, recent evictions, etc.

The application is done through the HOA, the fee is $50.00 per individual or $80.00 for married couples with marriage certificate over 18 years old (this is a non-refundable fee paid online).

To apply, please visit tenantev.com, enter code 6022, please be sure to have a scanned copy of your driver's license and your marriage certificate ready for upload when prompted.

We also have our own application process with an application fee of $50 per person over 18 and have the same requirements as the HOA.



Please Call prior to applying to avoid losing your application fee(s)

386-801-3859.



