6 ESCONDIDO CIRCLE

Recently renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condominium located in a 55+ community. This beautiful home has just been completely modernized by an interior Designer. Enjoy coming home to a clean eat-in gourmet kitchen with all updated appliances, new flooring, accent lighting and all new tiled bathrooms. The oversized living room features a wood burning fireplace and opens up onto a private screened lanai overlooking the fountain on the lake. Living room was features a modern wet bar with wine cooler. The home features modern colors and finishes to compliment any style.



Located in an well maintained community in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Whole Foods and Publix are nearby. The Florida hospital and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes away. Interstate 4 , Downtown Orlando and the Posh Shops of Winter Park are all now within a few minutes reach. Each home comes with Dedicated Parking, access to the Oversized Pool, Private Clubhouse , Tennis Courts.



This residence is Professionally Managed with the high level of personalized service you have a right to expect.



Best of all!! This a 55+ community and 1 resident must be at least 55 to meet our Community Standards.



We think you will agree, for those that are 55+ this is THE place to be.