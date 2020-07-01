This coming soon property is your perfect 1 bedroom 1 full-size bathroom with plenty of space. Be the 1st to preview. On 1st floor with enclosed screen patio. Call to schedule pre-view of this great property in an awesome location. Scheduling now for October appointments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 190 RIVERBEND DRIVE have any available units?
