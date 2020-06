Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry pool shuffle board tennis court

APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN NEAR ALTAMONTE MALL!! YOU CANNOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY. Only 2 miles from Sunrail station. Close to I-4 and 436 for easy access to Downtown Orlando, the airport, theme parks, etc. Living-Dining room and breakfast bar in open kitchen. Community offers 2 pools, Tennis courts, shuffleboard, car wash area and laundry facility.