Alafaya, FL
13744 Crystal River Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

13744 Crystal River Drive

13744 Crystal River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13744 Crystal River Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedrm Pool Home W/Lake View For Rent In Waterford Lakes SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2099.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2099.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1,999.00/mo
13744 Crystal River Drive
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Waterford Lakes
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2134
Year Built: 1997

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Priced Cheap
*Very Clean Property
*Move In Ready!
*2 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Bonus Room Too!
*Lake View
*Screened In Pool
*In-Ground Pool
*Screened In Patio
*Backyard Patio
*Huge Master Suite
*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet
*Huge Family Room
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Wired For Alarm
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Pool!
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*JUST MINUTES To :UCF & Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 417, & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Majors Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Waterford Lakes Shopping Center
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From FL-408 E take Alafaya Tr take exit 21, take 1st left onto Lake Underhill Rd, turn left onto Spring Island Way, take 1st right onto Crystal River Dr, destination on left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE3150418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have any available units?
13744 Crystal River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13744 Crystal River Drive have?
Some of 13744 Crystal River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13744 Crystal River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13744 Crystal River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13744 Crystal River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13744 Crystal River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13744 Crystal River Drive offers parking.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13744 Crystal River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13744 Crystal River Drive has a pool.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13744 Crystal River Drive has accessible units.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13744 Crystal River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13744 Crystal River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13744 Crystal River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

