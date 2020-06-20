Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly gym pool playground tennis court

16621 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/13/19 3 Bedrm Peaceful Conservation Townhome in Gated Avalon Park (See Terms) -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



Pets: Sorry, No Pets

AVAILABLE: August 13, 2019



AVAILABLE: August 13, 2019

HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY. THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 21 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1525.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1525.00.



Price: $1450/mo

16621 Cedar Crest Drive

Orlando, Florida 32828

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Phone: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Timber Pointe

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Townhome

Square Ft: 1322

Year Built: 2006



*Gorgeous Gated Timber Pointe 3br/2.5 Bath Townhome.

*1 Car Garage

*Beautiful Kitchen With Upgraded Appliances

*Lots Of Cabinet Storage

*Separate Eating Area

*Spacious Living Room

*Private Patio

*COMMUNITY Pool

*GATED COMMUNITY

*COMMUNITY Playground

*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*Community Backs Up To Conservation Area

*JUST MINUTES To: Waterford Lakes

*JUST MINUTES To: Shopping, Schools & Universities

*JUST 10 MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia

*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*No Rear Neighbors

*Eat In Kitchen

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: Sorry, No Pets

*AVAILABLE: August 13, 2019



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 408 East to Colonial, Right on Avalon Park, Right on Timber Spring Blvd, Left on Timber Pointe, Right on Cedar Crest. Unit on the left.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application.



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys.



