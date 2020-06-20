All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16621 Cedar Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16621 Cedar Crest Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:27 PM

16621 Cedar Crest Drive

16621 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16621 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
16621 Cedar Crest Drive Available 08/13/19 3 Bedrm Peaceful Conservation Townhome in Gated Avalon Park (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: August 13, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 21 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1525.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1525.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1450/mo
16621 Cedar Crest Drive
Orlando, Florida 32828
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Timber Pointe
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Townhome
Square Ft: 1322
Year Built: 2006

*Gorgeous Gated Timber Pointe 3br/2.5 Bath Townhome.
*1 Car Garage
*Beautiful Kitchen With Upgraded Appliances
*Lots Of Cabinet Storage
*Separate Eating Area
*Spacious Living Room
*Private Patio
*COMMUNITY Pool
*GATED COMMUNITY
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Tennis Courts
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*Community Backs Up To Conservation Area
*JUST MINUTES To: Waterford Lakes
*JUST MINUTES To: Shopping, Schools & Universities
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: UCF & Valencia
*JUST 30 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*No Rear Neighbors
*Eat In Kitchen
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: August 13, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 408 East to Colonial, Right on Avalon Park, Right on Timber Spring Blvd, Left on Timber Pointe, Right on Cedar Crest. Unit on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2299324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have any available units?
16621 Cedar Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have?
Some of 16621 Cedar Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16621 Cedar Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16621 Cedar Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16621 Cedar Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive has accessible units.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16621 Cedar Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16621 Cedar Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College