953 Rock Harbor Avenue

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome!!!! In man gated Spring Isle/Avalon Park!! MOVE NOW!! - DEPOSIT: $ 1,695 MONTHLY RENT: $1,695



WELCOME HOME!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE SPRING ISLE COMMUNITY IN AVALON PARK! THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME OFFERS A WELCOMING KITCHEN WITH AN OPEN LIVING AREA AND 1/2 BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR, ALL BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER ON THE SECOND FLOOR.

LARGE SCREENED IN PORCH IN BACK! ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE!!



MASTER BATHROOM HAS LARGE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINK.



THIS IS MAN GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PLAYGROUND, AND DOG PARK FOR EVERYONE TO ENJOY.



** HOA REQUIRES A BACKGROUND CHECK WITH AN ADDITIONAL $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO TOUR THIS HOME.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Timber Lake

Middle - Avalon

High - Timber Lake

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 ***



No Pets Allowed



