Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home with vaulted ceilings and natural light pouring in. Fenced yard, full 2 car garage, and a kitchen ideal for entertaining! Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a plenty of counter space and eating room in the kitchen! The home has a new roof, new Plumbing, new hot water heater, surround sound built in, and is ideally situated with ease of access to everything! Welcome home! He will get right back to you. Photos are with previous occupant's furnishings