Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

803 LILAC TRACE LANE

803 Lilac Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

803 Lilac Trace Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable Waterford Lakes area. This one-story corner lot home has everything you can ask for, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to a large family room; large size master bedroom suite, with his and hers walking closets and the bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower, this bathroom opens to nursery/office bedroom. to the other side of the home, you have 2 more bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Afterwork you can relax in the screened back lanai and enjoy your fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping center, great restaurants, and an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

