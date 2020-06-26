803 LILAC TRACE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desirable Waterford Lakes area. This one-story corner lot home has everything you can ask for, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to a large family room; large size master bedroom suite, with his and hers walking closets and the bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower, this bathroom opens to nursery/office bedroom. to the other side of the home, you have 2 more bedrooms and a shared bathroom. Afterwork you can relax in the screened back lanai and enjoy your fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping center, great restaurants, and an easy commute.