Alafaya, FL
775 SPRING ISLAND WAY
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

775 SPRING ISLAND WAY

775 Spring Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

775 Spring Island Way, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
WATERFORD LAKES 4br 2ba POOL HOME, with 3 car garage and a WATER VIEW!! Located in Cypress Isles, this gem features hand-scraped pattern Engineered Hardwood Floors, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING and LIVING ROOM, Split Floor Plan, and a beautiful SALT WATER, SOLAR HEATED pool in the backyard overlooking the pond. Family Room in rear of home has a WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, and is open to the UPDATED KITCHEN. Kitchen updates include ISLAND COUNTER with breakfast bar seating and pendant lighting, mosaic tile glass backsplash, custom cabinet pantry, INDUCTION COOK TOP with range hood, GRANITE COUNTERS and solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Sliding doors from family room and master bedroom to the covered rear porch which leads to the pool area. Laminate flooring in bedrooms, NO CARPET! Master bath features tons of counter space, double sinks, updated light fixtures, JETTED GARDEN TUB, and a separate glass enclosed shower. Tub/shower combo in bath 2, which also leads to the pool deck. BRICK PAVERS all around the pool, loads of palm trees for that true Florida living experience. Rent INCLUDES washer/dryer, LAWN CARE and POOL SERVICE. Access to all Waterford Lakes amenities, including: community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, racquetball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and more.. Owner will consider one small dog under 30lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have any available units?
775 SPRING ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
775 SPRING ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 SPRING ISLAND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

