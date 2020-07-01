775 SPRING ISLAND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

WATERFORD LAKES 4br 2ba POOL HOME, with 3 car garage and a WATER VIEW!! Located in Cypress Isles, this gem features hand-scraped pattern Engineered Hardwood Floors, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING and LIVING ROOM, Split Floor Plan, and a beautiful SALT WATER, SOLAR HEATED pool in the backyard overlooking the pond. Family Room in rear of home has a WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, and is open to the UPDATED KITCHEN. Kitchen updates include ISLAND COUNTER with breakfast bar seating and pendant lighting, mosaic tile glass backsplash, custom cabinet pantry, INDUCTION COOK TOP with range hood, GRANITE COUNTERS and solid wood cabinets with crown molding. Sliding doors from family room and master bedroom to the covered rear porch which leads to the pool area. Laminate flooring in bedrooms, NO CARPET! Master bath features tons of counter space, double sinks, updated light fixtures, JETTED GARDEN TUB, and a separate glass enclosed shower. Tub/shower combo in bath 2, which also leads to the pool deck. BRICK PAVERS all around the pool, loads of palm trees for that true Florida living experience. Rent INCLUDES washer/dryer, LAWN CARE and POOL SERVICE. Access to all Waterford Lakes amenities, including: community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, racquetball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and more.. Owner will consider one small dog under 30lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.