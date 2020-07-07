All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE

740 Hardwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

740 Hardwood Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spectacular two-story, pool home is situated on a corner lot with a vivid front lawn and two-car garage. The kitchen is large and open with plenty of cabinetry for storage, upgraded appliances, and offers a center island. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity, separate shower, and tranquil garden tub. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance. Enjoy relaxing and enjoy the screened-in patio while overlooking the fully fenced in pool. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

