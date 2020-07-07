740 HARDWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spectacular two-story, pool home is situated on a corner lot with a vivid front lawn and two-car garage. The kitchen is large and open with plenty of cabinetry for storage, upgraded appliances, and offers a center island. The master bathroom features a double sink vanity, separate shower, and tranquil garden tub. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance. Enjoy relaxing and enjoy the screened-in patio while overlooking the fully fenced in pool. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.