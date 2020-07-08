All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

537 Woodland Terrace Blvd

537 Woodland Terrace Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

537 Woodland Terrace Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cb700a029 ----
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This community includes a park in Timber Springs with Tennis Courts, Basketball courts and playground. Inside Woodland Terrace there is a pool that is also included. This contemporary open concept townhome was built by the construction firm Toll Brothers and is one of the most beautiful townhomes in Avalon Park.

Attached 1 Car Garage
Blinds
Carpet
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Community Pool
Screened Lanai
Tennis Courts
Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have any available units?
537 Woodland Terrace Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have?
Some of 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
537 Woodland Terrace Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd offers parking.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd has a pool.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have accessible units?
No, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Woodland Terrace Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

