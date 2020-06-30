421 Lexingdale Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath stunner in Waterford lakes area available now! - Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath stunner in Waterford lakes area available now! This desirable home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms with a large open living area and fully renovated modern kitchen and bathrooms. The interior boasts tile floors in all living and wet areas.The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with breakfast bar and eat-in area. The large master bedroom has tall ceilings and a lot of natural light. The master bathroom is completely remodeled which features a large steam glass shower and soaking tub. Huge Florida sun-room not included in the sq.ft (over 400 sq.ft) which overlooks large fenced in yard. New Roof, Sprinkler/Alarm System and Oversized laundry/mudroom. Community pool. Located Near UCF, 408, Waterford Village restaurants and shops. Plus walking distance to Waterford Elementary School and Discovery Middle School. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5491603)