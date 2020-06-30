All apartments in Alafaya
421 Lexingdale Drive

421 Lexingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Lexingdale Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath stunner in Waterford lakes area available now! - Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath stunner in Waterford lakes area available now! This desirable home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms with a large open living area and fully renovated modern kitchen and bathrooms. The interior boasts tile floors in all living and wet areas.The kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with breakfast bar and eat-in area. The large master bedroom has tall ceilings and a lot of natural light. The master bathroom is completely remodeled which features a large steam glass shower and soaking tub. Huge Florida sun-room not included in the sq.ft (over 400 sq.ft) which overlooks large fenced in yard. New Roof, Sprinkler/Alarm System and Oversized laundry/mudroom. Community pool. Located Near UCF, 408, Waterford Village restaurants and shops. Plus walking distance to Waterford Elementary School and Discovery Middle School. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5491603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have any available units?
421 Lexingdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 421 Lexingdale Drive have?
Some of 421 Lexingdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Lexingdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Lexingdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Lexingdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Lexingdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Lexingdale Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Lexingdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 Lexingdale Drive has a pool.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Lexingdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Lexingdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Lexingdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Lexingdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

