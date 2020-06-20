All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD

3961 Andover Cay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3961 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Andover Cay 4 bedrooms, 2 baths - Open split plan with living/dining room and kitchen/family room combinations. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths located in Andover Cay. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and garden tub with separate glass enclosed shower. Interior recently painted. Laminate tile flooring throughout. Community pool and playground , along with easy access to Curry Ford Rd, the 417, 408, 528, shopping, and restaurants. No pets.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 414-3443 or email ando3961@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5134364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have any available units?
3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have?
Some of 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD offer parking?
No, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD has a pool.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3961 ANDOVER CAY BLVD has units with air conditioning.
