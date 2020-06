Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 townhouse in well sought after community. Home has half bath on first floor. Bedrooms all located on second level. Home is well maintained. Home has stainless appliances, hardwood floors on first level and carpeting on second level.