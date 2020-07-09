3738 PEPPERVINE DRIVE

Amenities

AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba PLUS Bonus Room in TOWN CENTER!!! This one is extra clean. UPDATED CARPET upstairs, downstairs is laminate and tile. NEUTRAL TONE PAINT, Master bedroom downstairs, Washer and Dryer included. Located right in the middle of Avalon Park, you can enjoy all the community has to offer just outside your door! Rear entry 2 car garage, community pool. MUST SEE this one. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance throughout occupancy.