Alafaya, FL
2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE

2651 Lakemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Stoneybrook
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

2651 Lakemoor Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in highly desirable Stoneybrook , this two story has lots of room - 2,871 s.f. - with bonus room upstairs. On cul de sac and conservation area in rear, it's privacy at it's best. Stainless appliances, open kitchen overlooks family room and there is a breakfast area if you don't want to use the dining area. Master has seperate shower stall. Gated community with many amenities for recreational fun and close to shopping and restaurants at Waterford. Easy access to 408, 417 and downtown. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
