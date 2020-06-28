2651 LAKEMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

Located in highly desirable Stoneybrook , this two story has lots of room - 2,871 s.f. - with bonus room upstairs. On cul de sac and conservation area in rear, it's privacy at it's best. Stainless appliances, open kitchen overlooks family room and there is a breakfast area if you don't want to use the dining area. Master has seperate shower stall. Gated community with many amenities for recreational fun and close to shopping and restaurants at Waterford. Easy access to 408, 417 and downtown. Must see to appreciate.