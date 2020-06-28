2597 Corbyton Ct, #10

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

5 bedroom 3 bath executive home, More pictures coming soon after renovations - Fully renovated, new gray floors and cream marble with nice plush carpet in the bedrooms , neutral light gray color palette through out all the walls , new appliances Beautiful, Large 2 Story Home in Stoneybrook, 5 Large Bedrooms 3 Full Bath Rooms, 3 Car Garage,very open floor plan for family and entertaining, Pool Service Included, Kitchen has all Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range with Oven and Granite Back splash, Built-in Micro-Wave, Dishwasher, Double Door Refrigerator with Ice/Water Dispenser, Garbage Disposal, Double Stainless Steel Sink overlooking the Family Room, Lots of Beautiful Cherry Cabinets with Lots of Granite Counters, 2 Closet Pantry?s, Granite Top Island, Wine Rack, Eat in Kitchen Nook Overlooking the Large Screened Pool with Hot Tub Jacuzzi, Open Floor Plan with Sliding Glass Doors Leading from Family Room to the Pool, Formal Dining and Living Room, One Bedroom Downstairs with Bath that has Tub/Shower, 2nd and 3rd Bath upstairs with Bath Room Between has Tub/Shower, Double Doors Leading to Large Master Bedroom up-stairs with Sliding Glass Doors to Screened Balcony Overlooking Pool, Hugh Master Bath with Double Vanity, Walk-in Shower, Garden Tub and Oversize His/Hers Closet, 3 Large Game Room, Car Garage with Remote and Workbench, Storage Under Stairs, Backs up to Woods for Privacy, New A/C, Tile and Wooden Flooring, Laundry Room Inside, Golf Course, Fitness Center, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Truly Gated Community with Guard Shack and Guard on 24 Hour Duty, Call or email Jenna to see this Great Home and Make it Yours Today.

The Stoneybrook Community has 24 hr Manned Security and features a Golf Course, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis courts and Playground.

All inclusive , Lawn and Pool service as well as Internet service included!!



Pets Welcome 50 lbs under , no aggressive breeds please!



**Credit Score 600 or above,$65.00 application fee with innovation . **StoneyBrook one time Transfer of Membership Fee $600.00 prior to move in ** one time fee plus $80.00 for application fee

thus home will be ready for showing 9/15/2019 you are more than welcome to place the application to get to be considered first for this beautiful home .



(RLNE5095811)