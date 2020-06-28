All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

2597 Corbyton Ct, #10

2597 Corbyton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2597 Corbyton Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
5 bedroom 3 bath executive home, More pictures coming soon after renovations - Fully renovated, new gray floors and cream marble with nice plush carpet in the bedrooms , neutral light gray color palette through out all the walls , new appliances Beautiful, Large 2 Story Home in Stoneybrook, 5 Large Bedrooms 3 Full Bath Rooms, 3 Car Garage,very open floor plan for family and entertaining, Pool Service Included, Kitchen has all Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Range with Oven and Granite Back splash, Built-in Micro-Wave, Dishwasher, Double Door Refrigerator with Ice/Water Dispenser, Garbage Disposal, Double Stainless Steel Sink overlooking the Family Room, Lots of Beautiful Cherry Cabinets with Lots of Granite Counters, 2 Closet Pantry?s, Granite Top Island, Wine Rack, Eat in Kitchen Nook Overlooking the Large Screened Pool with Hot Tub Jacuzzi, Open Floor Plan with Sliding Glass Doors Leading from Family Room to the Pool, Formal Dining and Living Room, One Bedroom Downstairs with Bath that has Tub/Shower, 2nd and 3rd Bath upstairs with Bath Room Between has Tub/Shower, Double Doors Leading to Large Master Bedroom up-stairs with Sliding Glass Doors to Screened Balcony Overlooking Pool, Hugh Master Bath with Double Vanity, Walk-in Shower, Garden Tub and Oversize His/Hers Closet, 3 Large Game Room, Car Garage with Remote and Workbench, Storage Under Stairs, Backs up to Woods for Privacy, New A/C, Tile and Wooden Flooring, Laundry Room Inside, Golf Course, Fitness Center, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Truly Gated Community with Guard Shack and Guard on 24 Hour Duty, Call or email Jenna to see this Great Home and Make it Yours Today.
The Stoneybrook Community has 24 hr Manned Security and features a Golf Course, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis courts and Playground.
All inclusive , Lawn and Pool service as well as Internet service included!!

Pets Welcome 50 lbs under , no aggressive breeds please!

**Credit Score 600 or above,$65.00 application fee with innovation . **StoneyBrook one time Transfer of Membership Fee $600.00 prior to move in ** one time fee plus $80.00 for application fee
thus home will be ready for showing 9/15/2019 you are more than welcome to place the application to get to be considered first for this beautiful home .

(RLNE5095811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have any available units?
2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have?
Some of 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 is pet friendly.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 offers parking.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have a pool?
Yes, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 has a pool.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have accessible units?
No, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2597 Corbyton Ct, #10 has units with air conditioning.
