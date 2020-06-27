2508 Lockington Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4/2 Rental in Stoneybrook East! - Most Desirable STONEYBROOK, Beautiful 4/2 in Golf Gated Community. This home is a must see, vaulted ceilings, skylight, bay window,oversize Fenced private backyard w/covered screened porch overlooking conservation area. Home is located on cul-de-sac. Access to all amenities, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sports complex and park. Nearby shops and dining at Waterford Towne Center and beautiful Downtown Avalon Park Neighborhood. Access to major Highways (408, 417,528 ) **Occupied, 2 hrs notice needed. Secured gated community**. Property available as early as August 19th, September 1st preferred. BIG PLUS Owner will cover the Transfer of membership Fee. HOA screening required for move in process. Do not wait, request a tour now, this gem will not last! Immediate application processing.



(RLNE5047482)