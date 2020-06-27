All apartments in Alafaya
2508 Lockington Ct

2508 Lockington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Lockington Court, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4/2 Rental in Stoneybrook East! - Most Desirable STONEYBROOK, Beautiful 4/2 in Golf Gated Community. This home is a must see, vaulted ceilings, skylight, bay window,oversize Fenced private backyard w/covered screened porch overlooking conservation area. Home is located on cul-de-sac. Access to all amenities, community pool, gym, clubhouse, sports complex and park. Nearby shops and dining at Waterford Towne Center and beautiful Downtown Avalon Park Neighborhood. Access to major Highways (408, 417,528 ) **Occupied, 2 hrs notice needed. Secured gated community**. Property available as early as August 19th, September 1st preferred. BIG PLUS Owner will cover the Transfer of membership Fee. HOA screening required for move in process. Do not wait, request a tour now, this gem will not last! Immediate application processing.

(RLNE5047482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Lockington Ct have any available units?
2508 Lockington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2508 Lockington Ct have?
Some of 2508 Lockington Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Lockington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Lockington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Lockington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Lockington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct offer parking?
No, 2508 Lockington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Lockington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Lockington Ct has a pool.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct have accessible units?
No, 2508 Lockington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Lockington Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Lockington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Lockington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
