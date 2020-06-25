2503 Formax Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

END UNIT TOWNHOME with nearly 2000 SQUARE FEET - 3 bedrooms upstairs PLUS OFFICE downstairs. WOOD LAMINATE and tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE with long 2 car driveway, large front porch and private fenced patio. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances in kitchen. Ample Master bedroom with LARGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET and dual sinks in master bathroom. Oversized hall bathroom and spacious laundry room. Ceiling fans in every room and WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!



Move in Ready!! Call today