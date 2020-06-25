All apartments in Alafaya
2503 Formax Dr
2503 Formax Dr

2503 Formax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Formax Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
END UNIT TOWNHOME with nearly 2000 SQUARE FEET - 3 bedrooms upstairs PLUS OFFICE downstairs. WOOD LAMINATE and tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. 2.5 bathrooms, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE with long 2 car driveway, large front porch and private fenced patio. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances in kitchen. Ample Master bedroom with LARGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET and dual sinks in master bathroom. Oversized hall bathroom and spacious laundry room. Ceiling fans in every room and WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!

Move in Ready!! Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Formax Dr have any available units?
2503 Formax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2503 Formax Dr have?
Some of 2503 Formax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Formax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Formax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Formax Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Formax Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2503 Formax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Formax Dr offers parking.
Does 2503 Formax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2503 Formax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Formax Dr have a pool?
No, 2503 Formax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Formax Dr have accessible units?
No, 2503 Formax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Formax Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Formax Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Formax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 Formax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
