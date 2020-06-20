2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Come to see this “For lease - Unfurnished”, One of the Most Exquisite properties in Stoneybrook. A Superb & Breathtaking Home! Enjoy high quality life in a one of a kind house located in "STONEYBROOK", one of the most well kept Gate Guarded Community in Orlando area. Enjoy living in this fabulous / Spacious 5,209 SQT, 6 Bed / 5 Full bath + Den that can be used as 7th bedroom, plus a large Bonus Room upstairs. A large enclosed pool facing the beautiful Pond, all that offer all the Comfort and Luxury you are looking for.

Extensive Master Bedroom in each floor, each has a large walking in closet and master bathroom. The Main Master’s downstairs overlooks the pool. It’s bathroom has dual sink, separate shower and "JET TUB". Windows are covered with planation Shutters and shades which provide energy savings. There are Crown Molding in all around the house. Spacious gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, oversize island with eating space overlooking the family room. Community features a lot of amenities, Top Rated schools and much more. Minutes away from Water Ford Shopping and restaurants.

This home a MUST SEE!!! Don't miss it!!