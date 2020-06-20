All apartments in Alafaya
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE

2501 Northampton Avenue · (407) 913-3518
Location

2501 Northampton Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 5209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come to see this “For lease - Unfurnished”, One of the Most Exquisite properties in Stoneybrook. A Superb & Breathtaking Home! Enjoy high quality life in a one of a kind house located in "STONEYBROOK", one of the most well kept Gate Guarded Community in Orlando area. Enjoy living in this fabulous / Spacious 5,209 SQT, 6 Bed / 5 Full bath + Den that can be used as 7th bedroom, plus a large Bonus Room upstairs. A large enclosed pool facing the beautiful Pond, all that offer all the Comfort and Luxury you are looking for.
Extensive Master Bedroom in each floor, each has a large walking in closet and master bathroom. The Main Master’s downstairs overlooks the pool. It’s bathroom has dual sink, separate shower and "JET TUB". Windows are covered with planation Shutters and shades which provide energy savings. There are Crown Molding in all around the house. Spacious gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, oversize island with eating space overlooking the family room. Community features a lot of amenities, Top Rated schools and much more. Minutes away from Water Ford Shopping and restaurants.
This home a MUST SEE!!! Don't miss it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have any available units?
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 NORTHAMPTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
