2453 Formax Dr
2453 Formax Dr

2453 Formax Drive · No Longer Available
2453 Formax Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Absolutely Stunning - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Avalon Park!! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Avalon Park. Spacious family room open to the kitchen. Sliding door leads out to private courtyard area. Rear load 2 car garage. Newly installed tile floors made to look like wood make cleaning a breeze. Large pantry and laundry area includes washer and dryer. Carpeted upstairs bedrooms and upgraded kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Home is in close proximity to downtown Avalon park, Waterford lakes shopping/dining, UCF, Research park. Basic cable and lawn care is included through HOA. Sorry no pets! Must see!! **Occupied, tours by appointment only**Available 09/01/2019

(RLNE2432694)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2453 Formax Dr have any available units?
2453 Formax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2453 Formax Dr have?
Some of 2453 Formax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Formax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Formax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Formax Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Formax Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2453 Formax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2453 Formax Dr offers parking.
Does 2453 Formax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2453 Formax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Formax Dr have a pool?
No, 2453 Formax Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Formax Dr have accessible units?
No, 2453 Formax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Formax Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2453 Formax Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2453 Formax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2453 Formax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
