2453 Formax Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Absolutely Stunning - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Avalon Park!! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Avalon Park. Spacious family room open to the kitchen. Sliding door leads out to private courtyard area. Rear load 2 car garage. Newly installed tile floors made to look like wood make cleaning a breeze. Large pantry and laundry area includes washer and dryer. Carpeted upstairs bedrooms and upgraded kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Home is in close proximity to downtown Avalon park, Waterford lakes shopping/dining, UCF, Research park. Basic cable and lawn care is included through HOA. Sorry no pets! Must see!! **Occupied, tours by appointment only**Available 09/01/2019



(RLNE2432694)