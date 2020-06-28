All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 224 Pap Finn Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
224 Pap Finn Ct
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

224 Pap Finn Ct

224 Pap Finn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 Pap Finn Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your cozy Orlando home! This house is located right off the highway (408) for easy access to Downtown Orlando and Disney World. Waterford Lakes is just minutes away and offers a variety of options for shopping and restaurants. Inside you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms with queen beds and 2 full bathrooms. The garage has been enclosed and ventilated to serve as an office space/laundry room or even a fourth bedroom. Huge living space and dining room area- great for entertaining guests! Enjoy a screened-in patio and large backyard too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have any available units?
224 Pap Finn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 224 Pap Finn Ct have?
Some of 224 Pap Finn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Pap Finn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
224 Pap Finn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Pap Finn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Pap Finn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 224 Pap Finn Ct offers parking.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Pap Finn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have a pool?
No, 224 Pap Finn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have accessible units?
No, 224 Pap Finn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Pap Finn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Pap Finn Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Pap Finn Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College