224 Pap Finn Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your cozy Orlando home! This house is located right off the highway (408) for easy access to Downtown Orlando and Disney World. Waterford Lakes is just minutes away and offers a variety of options for shopping and restaurants. Inside you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms with queen beds and 2 full bathrooms. The garage has been enclosed and ventilated to serve as an office space/laundry room or even a fourth bedroom. Huge living space and dining room area- great for entertaining guests! Enjoy a screened-in patio and large backyard too!