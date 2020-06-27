All apartments in Alafaya
2230 BLACK MANGROVE DRIVE

2230 Black Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Black Mangrove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A perfect townhome with a Perfect layout! Master Bedroom & a second bedroom are Downstairs! The third Very spacious bedroom (approx. 13' x 17') is Upstairs. Expansive kitchen With All NEW Stainless Steel Appliances! Plenty of room in this kitchen. Fresh interior neutral paint. Lots of Light throughout this immaculate townhome. Walk to the Community Pool. All Top Rated Schools. Minutes to downtown Avalon Park with all the shops, restaurants & festivities. Very close to the 528 Beachline, 408 East/West & the 417. Minutes to the University of Central Florida, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Medical City & Lake Nona. Minutes to the Waterford Lakes Town Center. This townhome won't last come and take a look! To move-in, after having your application approved, you'll need to pay first-month rent + security deposit ($2000) + Present Rental Insurance. Small pets allowed. $400 extra PET Deposit non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

