2230 BLACK MANGROVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A perfect townhome with a Perfect layout! Master Bedroom & a second bedroom are Downstairs! The third Very spacious bedroom (approx. 13' x 17') is Upstairs. Expansive kitchen With All NEW Stainless Steel Appliances! Plenty of room in this kitchen. Fresh interior neutral paint. Lots of Light throughout this immaculate townhome. Walk to the Community Pool. All Top Rated Schools. Minutes to downtown Avalon Park with all the shops, restaurants & festivities. Very close to the 528 Beachline, 408 East/West & the 417. Minutes to the University of Central Florida, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, Medical City & Lake Nona. Minutes to the Waterford Lakes Town Center. This townhome won't last come and take a look! To move-in, after having your application approved, you'll need to pay first-month rent + security deposit ($2000) + Present Rental Insurance. Small pets allowed. $400 extra PET Deposit non-refundable.