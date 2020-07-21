Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

2203 Cypress Villas Dr Available 09/01/19 - This is a large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome with a 1 car garage. Home features a large kitchen with modern dark espresso cabinets, black appliances and a W&D. Tile all downstairs! Never spend your weekends mowing the lawn with this Maintenance Free Life Style! This home is Energy Efficient, which will save you on your utility bills! Very private unit on a conservation area with no rear neighbors. Community features tennis courts, volleyball courts, 2 pools with grand cabana including gas grill and sink area, and a lakeside gazebo. Close to UCF, Lake Nona / Medical City, Orlando International Airport, Shopping and Restaurants at Waterford Lakes Town Center and much more. Quick access to major roads like 417, 528, 408 and HW 50. This home won't last! Call to set up your appointment today!



(RLNE4211016)