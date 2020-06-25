All apartments in Alafaya
2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD
2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD

2037 Avalon Park South Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Avalon Park South Blvd, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to AVALON PARK! New roof!Awesome layout with master bedroom downstairs, and 2 additional bedrooms plus LARGE 23 x15 loft/bonus room upstairs. Kitchen has 42" Maple Cabinets with an exit/entrance to your private brick paver court yard. Washer/dryer are included. 2-car garage plus room for 2 additional cars in driveway. This is truly a great location with excellent schools! RENT Includes basic cable, grounds care, and access to the community pool and amenities. Avalon Park is a planned unit community with playgrounds, basketball courts, water park, tennis, dog park, Publix Supermarket, convenient to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining, YMCA and much more!! Call today and schedule your private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have any available units?
2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
