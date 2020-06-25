2037 AVALON PARK SOUTH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to AVALON PARK! New roof!Awesome layout with master bedroom downstairs, and 2 additional bedrooms plus LARGE 23 x15 loft/bonus room upstairs. Kitchen has 42" Maple Cabinets with an exit/entrance to your private brick paver court yard. Washer/dryer are included. 2-car garage plus room for 2 additional cars in driveway. This is truly a great location with excellent schools! RENT Includes basic cable, grounds care, and access to the community pool and amenities. Avalon Park is a planned unit community with playgrounds, basketball courts, water park, tennis, dog park, Publix Supermarket, convenient to the 408, 417, Beach Line, shopping, fine dining, YMCA and much more!! Call today and schedule your private showing!!