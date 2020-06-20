1604 Shallcross Ave

Amenities
SPRING ISLE 3/4/2 Gated Community - Property Id: 168975
Spacious 3 bedrooms 4 bath and 2 car garage with remote in the gated sought after SPRING ISLE community with 24 hr. guards. This has 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets. One master bedroom in the 1st floor and 2 bedrooms in the 2nd,in unit laundry, new refrigerator in a kitchen and living area with cathedral ceilings. 2 car garage and allows up to 4 cars.
Community has pool, fitness center and playground.
Background check required for each adult.
Requirements:
Good credit
No eviction or police record
Pets allowed with a fee
Driver's license
Combined income of $5k up
Last 2 paystubs
