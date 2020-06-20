All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1604 Shallcross Ave

1604 Shallcross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
SPRING ISLE 3/4/2 Gated Community - Property Id: 168975

Spacious 3 bedrooms 4 bath and 2 car garage with remote in the gated sought after SPRING ISLE community with 24 hr. guards. This has 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets. One master bedroom in the 1st floor and 2 bedrooms in the 2nd,in unit laundry, new refrigerator in a kitchen and living area with cathedral ceilings. 2 car garage and allows up to 4 cars.
Community has pool, fitness center and playground.
Background check required for each adult.
Requirements:
Good credit
No eviction or police record
Pets allowed with a fee
Driver's license
Combined income of $5k up
Last 2 paystubs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168975
Property Id 168975

(RLNE5444890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have any available units?
1604 Shallcross Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1604 Shallcross Ave have?
Some of 1604 Shallcross Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Shallcross Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Shallcross Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Shallcross Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Shallcross Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Shallcross Ave offers parking.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Shallcross Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Shallcross Ave has a pool.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have accessible units?
No, 1604 Shallcross Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Shallcross Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Shallcross Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Shallcross Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

