1604 Shallcross Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

SPRING ISLE 3/4/2 Gated Community - Property Id: 168975



Spacious 3 bedrooms 4 bath and 2 car garage with remote in the gated sought after SPRING ISLE community with 24 hr. guards. This has 2 master bedrooms with walk in closets. One master bedroom in the 1st floor and 2 bedrooms in the 2nd,in unit laundry, new refrigerator in a kitchen and living area with cathedral ceilings. 2 car garage and allows up to 4 cars.

Community has pool, fitness center and playground.

Background check required for each adult.

Requirements:

Good credit

No eviction or police record

Pets allowed with a fee

Driver's license

Combined income of $5k up

Last 2 paystubs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168975

