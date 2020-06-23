15715 Montesino Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

5/3 Home w/3,400 Sq. Ft. in Bella Vida - This spacious home in gated Bella Vida in Avalon is close to Research Park/UCF and has all kinds of living space. Formal living areas, spacious family room, large loft, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets all appliances, laundry room with washer & dryer, covered lanai overlooking conservation lake.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227

kent@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4686563)