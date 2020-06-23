All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

15715 Montesino Drive

15715 Montesino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15715 Montesino Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5/3 Home w/3,400 Sq. Ft. in Bella Vida - This spacious home in gated Bella Vida in Avalon is close to Research Park/UCF and has all kinds of living space. Formal living areas, spacious family room, large loft, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets all appliances, laundry room with washer & dryer, covered lanai overlooking conservation lake.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4686563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 Montesino Drive have any available units?
15715 Montesino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 15715 Montesino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15715 Montesino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 Montesino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive offer parking?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15715 Montesino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive have a pool?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive have accessible units?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15715 Montesino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15715 Montesino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
