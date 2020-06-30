All apartments in Alafaya
1524 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL

1524 Balsam Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Balsam Willow Trail, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 2 story home is situated on a scenic small lake and inside a gated/guarded community just off Curry Ford Rd area with easy access to the 408, 417 and Waterford Lakes shopping and fine restaurants. Freshly painted interior and all updated appliances. Master suite is downstairs and the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs with an over sized loft. The center island kitchen is perfect for entertaining and next to the family room with attractive tile floors. The community has a newly renovated playground and a tropical in ground pool with clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

