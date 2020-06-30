1524 BALSAM WILLOW TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Spacious 2 story home is situated on a scenic small lake and inside a gated/guarded community just off Curry Ford Rd area with easy access to the 408, 417 and Waterford Lakes shopping and fine restaurants. Freshly painted interior and all updated appliances. Master suite is downstairs and the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs with an over sized loft. The center island kitchen is perfect for entertaining and next to the family room with attractive tile floors. The community has a newly renovated playground and a tropical in ground pool with clubhouse.