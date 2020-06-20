All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:34 PM

15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD

15168 Moultrie Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Location

15168 Moultrie Pointe Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Eagles Hammock, Colonial SFH 7/Bedrm/4 Full Bath/3 Car-Garage COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Gated Community Entrance just minutes from Rt 50 E/W, the 408E/W,417 N/S & 528 E/W highway near Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, Science Drive close to Avalon Park in an “A” rated school district. Built 2004, Renovated from top to bottom 4,014 hsq. ft. a Sparkling Pool, Screen Enclosed Child Safety Fence, Large Patio surrounded by conservation rear, Exterior Front Porch, Foyer at Entrance exposes an Open Floor Plan Formal Living & Dining Rm, Wood Plank Ceramic Tile Floors entire 1st floor. Family Rm/Kitchen feature Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversize sink, Recessed Lights, Eat-In Area w/Pool & Conservation View faces S/E exposure Family Rm opens to Formal Dining/Living Rm. Downstairs 2 of 7 bedrms, closets, storage space & laundry rm. Fresh Interior Paint & Crown Molding w/ 4” base boards. Upstairs Additional Family Rm w/Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fan & Recessed Lights. Large Master Bedrm w/ French Drs. His & Her Walk-In Closets extra storage at hall. Master Bath: Step In Shower, Garden Tub, His & Her Granite Double Sink, warm natural light, Private Commode & linen closet. 2 Bedrms of 7 adjoin to Jack-n-Jill Bath w/ Double Granite Top tub & commode. 2 Bedrms of 7 feature built in shelves & access to bath #4 also w/ Granite Top Double Vanity, tub/shower & lighting. Pool Bath tub/shower vanity & easy outdoor access for relaxing by the pool. Lawn & Pool Service Included an Amazing living experience awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have any available units?
15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have?
Some of 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD offers parking.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD has a pool.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
