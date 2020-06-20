15168 MOULTRIE POINTE ROAD

Amenities

Eagles Hammock, Colonial SFH 7/Bedrm/4 Full Bath/3 Car-Garage COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Gated Community Entrance just minutes from Rt 50 E/W, the 408E/W,417 N/S & 528 E/W highway near Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, Science Drive close to Avalon Park in an “A” rated school district. Built 2004, Renovated from top to bottom 4,014 hsq. ft. a Sparkling Pool, Screen Enclosed Child Safety Fence, Large Patio surrounded by conservation rear, Exterior Front Porch, Foyer at Entrance exposes an Open Floor Plan Formal Living & Dining Rm, Wood Plank Ceramic Tile Floors entire 1st floor. Family Rm/Kitchen feature Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Oversize sink, Recessed Lights, Eat-In Area w/Pool & Conservation View faces S/E exposure Family Rm opens to Formal Dining/Living Rm. Downstairs 2 of 7 bedrms, closets, storage space & laundry rm. Fresh Interior Paint & Crown Molding w/ 4” base boards. Upstairs Additional Family Rm w/Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fan & Recessed Lights. Large Master Bedrm w/ French Drs. His & Her Walk-In Closets extra storage at hall. Master Bath: Step In Shower, Garden Tub, His & Her Granite Double Sink, warm natural light, Private Commode & linen closet. 2 Bedrms of 7 adjoin to Jack-n-Jill Bath w/ Double Granite Top tub & commode. 2 Bedrms of 7 feature built in shelves & access to bath #4 also w/ Granite Top Double Vanity, tub/shower & lighting. Pool Bath tub/shower vanity & easy outdoor access for relaxing by the pool. Lawn & Pool Service Included an Amazing living experience awaits!