Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1503 Sophie Blvd.

1503 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
All Tile Throughout the Unit, One Story Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Tile throughout the unit, Remodeled Bathroom, (2) Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms, (2) LED lights in the Kitchen, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway

Tile floors,
New energy efficient, noise reducing windows,,Ceiling fans in both bedrooms,Newer Kitchen Appliances,
New Blinds,New Plumbing,Upgraded electrical with separate switch for fans and lights, bathrooms and bedrooms!
Fresh new paint,Newly remodel master bath with tub,Newly remodel 2nd bathroom with shower stall and new vanity with granite countertops,Colonial baseboard thorough out unit.

Schools: Camelot, Legacy, Timber Creek

(RLNE1861416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1503 Sophie Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have?
Some of 1503 Sophie Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Sophie Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Sophie Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1503 Sophie Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Sophie Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Sophie Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1503 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Sophie Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1503 Sophie Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
