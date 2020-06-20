1503 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

All Tile Throughout the Unit, One Story Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - Tile throughout the unit, Remodeled Bathroom, (2) Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms, (2) LED lights in the Kitchen, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway



Tile floors,

New energy efficient, noise reducing windows,,Ceiling fans in both bedrooms,Newer Kitchen Appliances,

New Blinds,New Plumbing,Upgraded electrical with separate switch for fans and lights, bathrooms and bedrooms!

Fresh new paint,Newly remodel master bath with tub,Newly remodel 2nd bathroom with shower stall and new vanity with granite countertops,Colonial baseboard thorough out unit.



Schools: Camelot, Legacy, Timber Creek



(RLNE1861416)