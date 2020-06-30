14963 PERDIDO DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful home in Waterford Trails with both Pond & Conservation view! Upon entry you are greeted with a spacious living room and welcoming dining room. Continue into the cozy family room with a pass-through to the spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, center island, and sliders to the open patio. Enjoy the gorgeous pond/conservation view from the kitchen and family room. Second floor features a spacious loft, double sink vanity bathroom, master suits and 2 additional bedrooms. Close to Colonial/SR50, 408, Avalon Park & Waterford Lakes dining & shopping centers. Washer, Dryer, and Lawn care included. Available for immediate move in.