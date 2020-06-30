All apartments in Alafaya
14963 PERDIDO DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020

14963 PERDIDO DRIVE

14963 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14963 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Waterford Trails with both Pond & Conservation view! Upon entry you are greeted with a spacious living room and welcoming dining room. Continue into the cozy family room with a pass-through to the spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, center island, and sliders to the open patio. Enjoy the gorgeous pond/conservation view from the kitchen and family room. Second floor features a spacious loft, double sink vanity bathroom, master suits and 2 additional bedrooms. Close to Colonial/SR50, 408, Avalon Park & Waterford Lakes dining & shopping centers. Washer, Dryer, and Lawn care included. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have any available units?
14963 PERDIDO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have?
Some of 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14963 PERDIDO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14963 PERDIDO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

