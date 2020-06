14759 Yorkshire Run Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Available 08/01/19 POOL HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT STONEYBROOK COMMUNITY - Property Id: 124975



STONEYBROOK IS A GOLF COMMUNITY WITH 24HR MANNED SECURITY GATE, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS, BALL FIELD, PLAYGROUND & MORE. THIS HOME HAS A FORMAL LIVING & DINING AREA PLUS A KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM COMBO. THERE IS EATING SPACE IN THE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING THE INVITING POOL AREA & LANDSCAPED YARD. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS PLUS A LARGE BONUS ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS. THE LAUNDRY ROOM IS LOCATED ON THE 2ND FLOOR. THE MASTER IS SPACIOUS WITH A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS & JACUZZI TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER.

