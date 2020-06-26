14633 CLARKSON DRIVE

Amenities

Available for Quick Move In! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths Townhouse in the AVALON PARK SOUTH VILLAGE! Master suite on first floor, 2nd and 3rd bedroom on second floor. Corner Unit with detach 2 car garage with rear entry from alley.. Private screened back patio. Kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Owner will consider small dogs. Rent includes basic cable and lawn care provided by HOA. Community amenities include: Resort Style pool, clubhouse, Fitness Center, Basketball, Tennis Courts, and playground. Zoned for Avalon Elementary, Avalon Middle and Timber Creek High School !!!