All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE

14538 Saint George's Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14538 Saint George's Hill Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in lovely gated Eastwood of Orlando. This home features a light and bright open floor plan with neutral paint and beautiful wood and tile floors. Large kitchen is perfect for the gourmet chef and comes complete with tons of cabinets and counter space including cooking island and gas cooking range. Master suite has private bath with dual his and hers sinks, separate roman tub and glassed-in shower. Backyard oasis offers a screened pool overlooking a conservation lot. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have any available units?
14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College