14538 SAINT GEORGES HILL DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in lovely gated Eastwood of Orlando. This home features a light and bright open floor plan with neutral paint and beautiful wood and tile floors. Large kitchen is perfect for the gourmet chef and comes complete with tons of cabinets and counter space including cooking island and gas cooking range. Master suite has private bath with dual his and hers sinks, separate roman tub and glassed-in shower. Backyard oasis offers a screened pool overlooking a conservation lot. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE INCLUDED.